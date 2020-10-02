University of Tennessee announces commencement ceremonies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee announced commencement ceremonies will be occurring for Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 graduates.

According to the university, ceremonies will be held Nov. 19 through Nov. 22 in Thompson-Boling Arena.

“Health and safety measures will be in place, including socially distant seating for graduates and guests as well as required face coverings,” said the university in a Facebook post.

Registration information will be sent to UT email accounts for all spring and summer 2020 grads next week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.