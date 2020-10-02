Advertisement

Vol fans pumped ahead of UT home opener

UT takes on Mizzou in home opener Saturday.
Similar to the program offered to fans during men's and women's basketball season, Tennessee football is now offering fans the Vol Pass./ Source: WVLT(WVLT)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday at noon, Tennessee starts their home football season against Missouri at Neyland Stadium.

After a win over South Carolina in the season opener, the Vols come back to the warm confines of Knoxville with a 1-0 record.

“Oh, yeah, super excited, I talked to some guys at work, and they were just like man just from last game we’ve got high expectations. We’re feeling like this is one of those years. This year, with how 2020′s been I’m feeling like this could be Tennessee’s year,” said Kevin Fields a UT fan.

Outside Vol Market #3 fans were wearing their orange and white, ready to talk football.

“I believe in JG, I believe he’s our quarterback right now so I think that he’s going to fix some of those throws, they’ve had a full week of practice and they’re going to come out swinging,” said UT Junior Bryson Morris.

Fans were mostly satisfied with the Vols performance one week ago at USC, but others feel they might see just a little bit more from UT this weekend.

“They’re just so big and dominant just so talented up front I think they’re going to dominate the run game tomorrow...nobody is getting through with Cade Mays and Trey Smith on that offensive line so, I really feel like our run game will be all the way there tomorrow,” said a group of young UT fans.

In a season when fans are wanting something to help them escape from the real world, starting the year off 1-0, may just be what they ordered.

“We’re 1-0 that’s better this year than it was last year, and I think a lot of people are realizing that we’ve got a lot of good talent and a lot of good players, and I think it’s going to be a good season,” said Ben Arnold another UT junior.

Tennessee and Missouri kick-off at noon on the SEC Network.

