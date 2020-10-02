Advertisement

Week-7 Varsity All Access preview

Our Game of the Week features region rivals Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg-Pittman
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re in the home stretch of this 2020 high school football season. Plenty of important region match ups are on the schedule including Grace Christian Academy, where the undefeated Rams host the Webb School of Knoxville:

Knoxville Webb (3-2, 2-0 DII-AA) at Grace Christian (6-0, 2-0)

Webb is undefeated in their region play and 3-2 overall scoring of at least 40 points in those three wins. The Spartans are facing a GCA team that’s on a roll. The GCA Rams are 6-0 led by quarterback Cooper Riggs, who’s passed for at least 400 yards in his last two games. GCA’s coach Bradley will be mic’d up for us tonight for his pregame talk at Grace Christian Academy.

Farragut (3-2, 1-0 1-6A) at Science Hill (4-1, 2-0)

The Farragut Admirals have averaged nearly 40 points a game in their three wins, but only five in their two losses, including last week’s setback at Maryville. Not sure if coach Eddie Courtney will be back on the sideline tonight at Science Hill. Courtney was in the press box and coaching in a limited capacity last week against the Rebels. After dropping their opener, the Hilltoppers have won four straight games. It will be an interesting match up Friday night in Johnson City.

Maryville (5-0) at Fulton (2-3)

The Fulton Falcons started the season 0-3 and now have won two straight games. The Falcons outscored Austin-East and Karns by a total of 84 to 14. For the Maryville Rebels, on defense they have forced 11 turnovers and not allowed more than nine points in a game.

Morristown West (3-2) at Knoxville Carter (4-2)

Despite a hard loss at South-Doyle last week, the Carter Green Hornets have been one of the pleasant surprises during this 2020 high school football season. With four wins in six games, the Hornets return home Friday to face a Morristown West team which fell to arch rival Morristown East last week, 23-17.

Here are the slate of Varsity All Access games we'll be covering here in Week-6 of the season:

  • Pigeon Forge at Gatlinburg-Pittman (Game of the week)
  • Webb at Grace Christian Academy- 7pm
  • Farragut at Science Hill
  • Seymour at South-Doyle
  • Maryville at Fulton
  • Notre Dame at CAK- 7pm
  • Campbell Co. vs. Powell
  • Oneida vs. Rockwood
  • Oliver Springs vs. Harriman
  • West at Clinton
  • Oak Ridge vs. Karns

Be sure to join us for the Varsity All Access report at 11pm on WVLT for all the highlights and all your Week-6 scores inside the WVLT app.

