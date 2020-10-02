What does the president’s COVID-19 result mean? Maryville professor gives some insight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, President Trump revealed he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. What does his result mean for his campaign and future debates?

WVLT News got some answers from political science expert Dr. Mark O’Gorman, a professor at Maryville College, who said that this is “unprecedented.”

O’Gorman said, “Many people aren’t sure because it’s unprecedented in the sense of, suddenly you have one of the two major candidates running for president who is now suddenly ill … or at least needs to be, a minimum, in quarantine.” He added that the president wouldn’t likely be able to do any in-person campaigning.

“My guess is they’ll try to make sure that these days are most open and … kind of minimal government Zooming like we’re doing now," he added.

Also up in the air is the second debate. Both the president and Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to meet in Nashville in October for their third debate. Could a second debate possibly occur over Zoom?

“That would be the first time it’s ever happened … the fact that the commission on Presidential Debates have to have that discussion is real,” he said.

The president is schedule to debate former VP Biden in Miami October 15.

