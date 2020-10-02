Woman found mauled to death by dogs in SC
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAY COURT, S.C. (WVLT/WCSC) - A woman was found dead after being mauled by dogs in South Carolina, deputieis said.
The Laurens County Deputy Coroner reported that an autopsy was performed on a 32-year-old woman after she was found dead in a yard on Allegra Lane. Her body was found by a home health care nurse.
According to the coroner, the cause of death was “mauled by dogs,” according to WCSC.
