2 trapped in fiery crash, Tenn. man arrested

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after a crash killed two in West Tennessee Thursday night.

Investigators said the crash occurred around 9 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire, and the passenger and driver were not able to escape. They were pronounced dead at the scene and have not been identified, according to WREG.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Ethan Wells. He was transported to an area hospital and later charged with DUI, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of a crash, motor vehicle theft and two counts of vehicular homicide.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

