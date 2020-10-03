Advertisement

2 trapped in fiery crash, Tenn. man arrested

A 20-year-old man was arrested after a crash killed two in West Tennessee Thursday night.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after a crash killed two in West Tennessee Thursday night.

Investigators said the crash occurred around 9 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire, and the passenger and driver were not able to escape. They were pronounced dead at the scene and have not been identified, according to WREG.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Ethan Wells. He was transported to an area hospital and later charged with DUI, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of a crash, motor vehicle theft and two counts of vehicular homicide.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

