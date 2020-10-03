After limited rain Sunday, warmer temps on the horizon

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a truly quiet fall forecast – that brings us warmer weather by the middle of next week.

One thing we won’t see much of: rain!

Late week, there’s a Gulf of Mexico system that may bring rain for the Vols away game in Athens.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We almost hit freezing in a few of our northwest counties, signaling that the growing season is NEARLY over, but not quite yet. Mt. LeConte has been in the 20s the last few nights and could fall below freezing again Saturday night! BRRR.

Other than a chilly Saturday night, there’s zero active weather anywhere close by. With mostly clear skies, we are fairly cool, falling to 48° in Knoxville and the lower 40s at slightly higher elevation.

Sunday starts with cool sunshine but clouds slowly build from a weak ‘short wave.’ That’s a compact system that won’t bring too much rain…

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday has some late evening rain, most of it light, and most of it north of Interstate 40. We should end up with less than a quarter of an inch through Monday morning.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday should all be below average, with high temperatures in the Valley right around room temperature. We’ve got some clouds rolling in on Tuesday but there’s no rain. Wednesday through Friday will be a touch warmer, and will feature lots of sunshine!

All of our long-range weather maps signal a Saturday-Sunday rainy system in the deep south. While it only brings us a very limited rain chance at home next Sunday, it could mean a few showers around next weekend for the Volunteers game. The Vols are heading south to take on UGA, and there’s a better chance of rain the farther south you drive.

