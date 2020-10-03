Are Tennesseans happy? Report says no

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report ranks states from most to least happy, and Tennessee isn’t at the top.

According to a new report from WalletHub, Tennessee ranks 45th on a list of happiest states in the U.S.

The Volunteer State also ranks 48th for highest share of adults with depression and 47th for adults getting the proper amount of sleep.

To gather the data, WalletHub said it used certain metrics, such as emotional and physical well-being and work environment. The report draws on data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention among other resources.

According to the report, the happiest state is Hawaii, while the least happy is West Virginia.

You can see the data here.

