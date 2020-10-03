Advertisement

Become ‘mayor’ of Hell for a day

A small town in Michigan is giving people the chance of an after-lifetime.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVLT/CBS) - A small town in Michigan is giving people the chance of an after-lifetime.

Hell, Michigan, an unincorporated community, is technically part of Putnam Township, but it’s an iconic piece of spooky history. Its unofficial mayor, John Colone, is offering up his title and spooky lair for a day this month.

“I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season,” said Colone, according to a press release from Airbnb. “And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you’ll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth—we can’t wait to show you a helluva good time!”

CBS reported the mayor’s accommodation features a queen bed, gothic sitting area, fire pit, outdoor movie screen and pumpkins you can carve yourself. Up to two guests are allowed, according to the listing on Airbnb. If you don’t win the title, you can also book a stay at the mayor’s place for $31 a night.

Learn more here and check the house out on Airbnb here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

