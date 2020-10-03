Advertisement

KFD responds to North Knoxville house fire

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a North Knoxville house fire Saturday morning.
Knoxville Fire Department Source: (City of Knoxville)
Knoxville Fire Department Source: (City of Knoxville)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a North Knoxville house fire Saturday morning.

KFD said firefighters responded to the 4000 block of Coster Road for a residential fire.

Firefighters discovered a single-story, 1500 square foot home with flames. The flames were extinguished and the fire was under control within the first ten minutes.

KFD said all occupants self evacuated. No injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

