Advertisement

LIVE: Tennessee is on a Tiger hunt! Check out live updates from the Vols’ home opener

Vols look to go to 2-0 with a win over Mizzou
Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., right, is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., right, is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) (KY3)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re underway at Neyland Stadium as the Vols take on the Missouri Tigers in their 2020 home opener and the second of ten straight SEC games this season.

The Vols struggled on third down conversions at South Carolina going 1-12. UT’s struggles on 3rd down would continue on Tennessee’s opening drive going 0-2, but the Vols would convert two 4th down chances to keep their opening drive alive.

It’s a drive which included a long pass from Jarrett Guarantano to freshman receiver Jalin Hyatt. That would help set up the game’s first score as senior RB Ty Chandler takes it in from three yards out.

Tennessee completes a 75 yard game opening drive with a touchdown and jumps out to a 7-0 lead at Neyland Stadium.

Bryce Thompson with a tackle of quarterback Shawn Robinson for a loss on 3rd and 9 forcing a Missouri punt.

Vols take over on their 21 and behind an offensive line that included Cade mays starting at right tackle today, began to move down the field. Eric Gray with a couple nice runs and Guarantano connecting on the deep ball again, 33 yards to Josh Palmer. The Vols' drive; however, would stall and Brent Cimaglia was wide left on a 39 yard FG attempt as the score remains 7-0 with a little over 4 minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Tennessee defense was stout again forcing a three and out for Missouri, which would punt on 4th and 15. Eric Gray would make the fair catch at the UT 35 yard line which is where Tennessee’s third drive will start from. The Vols would move the chains and convert on 4th down for a third time in the first quarter, would would come to an end on that play with the Vols still leading, 7-0.

The Vols would waist no time completing a 65 yard drive with a nifty 20 yard TD run by Eric Gray. Tennessee leads Mizzou 14-0 at Neyland stadium. The Vols by the way with 187 total yards of offense, 84 of those on the ground. A vast contrast from last week where Tennessee could manage only 10 first half rushing yards.

The Tigers of first year head coach Eli Drinkwitz would answer with their first scoring drive of the day. Led by the running of senior back Larry Roundtree, Mizzou would would move deep into UT territory, but had to settle for a 27 yard Harrison Mevis FG. Roundtree now has 49 yards on 7 carries. 14-3 Vols in the second.

6-foot-215lb. freshman Jabari Small looked good on a 15 yard run, but UT’s latest drive stalls and the Vols are forced to punt on 4th and 5. Mizzou starts it’s latest drive at their own 16 yard line. With Connor Bazelak in at QB, the Tigers would mount another drive, but is stalls when SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week Deondre Johnson picks up a sack on third and long. Harrison Mevis comes in and connects on a 50 yard FG, his second of the half cutting the UT lead to 14-6.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Become ‘mayor’ of Hell for a day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A small town in Michigan is giving people the chance of an after-lifetime.

News

Woman charged after 21-year-old dies in NC street racing crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A woman faces charges after a street racing incident led to the death of a 21-year-old in North Carolina, investigators said.

News

Are Tennesseans happy? Report says no

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new report ranks states from most to least happy, and Tennessee isn’t at the top.

News

2 trapped in fiery crash, Tenn. man arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A 20-year-old man was arrested after a crash killed two in West Tennessee Thursday night.

Latest News

News

KFD responds to North Knoxville house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a North Knoxville house fire Saturday morning.

Vols Sports

Are the Vols prepared to take on the Tigers (not THAT tiger) today?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Are the Vols prepared to take on the Tigers (not THAT tiger) today? The Big Orange Kickoff Show is premiering Saturdays on WVLT with VFL Erik Ainge and WVLT Rick Russo.

News

Voter registration deadline approaching in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The early voting period for Tennesseans begins Oct. 14 and ends on OCt. 29.

News

WonderWorks offering free admission to essential workers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
WonderWorks is looking to help out essential workers by giving free admission.

WVLT

Nice clear day ahead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
High’s on Saturday will be near 68 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

News

Rebels roll in Week-7 as Maryville and West remain unbeaten

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
High school football scores and highlights from Week-7 of the 2020 season