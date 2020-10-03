Local bridal shop reimagining try-on experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lillian Ruth Bride found a way to make sure when a bride says yes to the dress, their family can watch.

Emily Rennix met her fiancé Tyler Young at UT’s homecoming weekend last year. He proposed in March by the Tennessee Theater in downtown Knoxville.

“It was just great. The dream experience I have thought of since I was a little girl,” said Rennix.

“The next week is when everything kind of fell apart with the pandemic. It was really great to have all my friends and family there for the actual engagement,” said Rennix.

The planning never stops, first she needed a dress.

“I’ve known really what I want and what I wanted and envisioned my wedding to be like,” said Rennix.

Lillian Ruth Bride is helping find the perfect fit at their store in downtown Knoxville. It’s not the usual day with bridesmaids and family at the bridal salon.

Rennix was still smiling though- her family, including her Grammy, were still able to see the first dress.

“In the end, I care way more about her health and safety and never want anything to happen to her because ultimately, I’d much rather have her here for my actual wedding day,” said Rennix.

Consultant Leslie Rosenbaum says it’s so special to see family’s reactions, even when they can’t make it.

“This is something that has been needed for a long time so we’re just excited to come out for a solution for it so pandemic aside hopefully when things are completely back to normal we will still utilize this,” said Rennix.

And after finishing touches and a dress everyone loved, Rennix is ready to become Mrs. Young this summer.

“I feel like she was here the whole time,” said Rennix

