Nice clear day ahead

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog and a mix of sun and clouds.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon with lots of sunshine to go around.

High’s on Saturday will be near 68 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

With a light NE wind, it’s going to be a great afternoon for the Vols home opener. Temperatures stay in the 60s with lots of sunshine, so some of you will want the shades inside the stadium.

Lots of sun, but chilly at times. (WVLT)

Tonight we’ll have a clear and cool night as temperatures fall to near 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with a few clouds across the area. It’s the evening that will bring more clouds and rain to the area. Just some isolated showers, but staying with us overnight into Monday morning.

Clouds increase Sunday and lead to a few showers for the evening hours. (WVLT)

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday should all be below average, with high temperatures in the Valley right around room temperature. We’ve got some clouds rolling in on Tuesday but there’s no rain. Wednesday through Friday will be a touch warmer, and will feature lots of sunshine!

A pretty nice weekend is with us and then we warm back into the low 70s through the week. (WVLT)

