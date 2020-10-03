Advertisement

President releases video, says he’s feeling better

President Donald Trump has released a new hospital video in which he says he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.”(President Donald Trump / Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has released a new hospital video in which he says he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.” In the four-minute video, Trump says he “wasn’t feeling so well” when he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. 

But he says that “I feel much better now” and that “We’re working hard to get me all the way back.” Trump sounds a little raspy in the video, but he appears to be in good spirits as he says he’s fighting for the millions of people who have had the virus across the world. 

He said that, while he could have stayed locked in the White House to protect himself from the virus, as president he couldn’t be “locked up in a room upstairs.” 

He also thanks the doctors and nurses treating him as well as well as the world leaders and Americans who have sent their well wishes.

