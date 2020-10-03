Advertisement

Rebels roll in Week-7 as Maryville and West remain unbeaten

GCA, CAK and Powell also maintain their perfect record
Rams host region foe Webb School
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Believe it or not, Week-7 of the high school football season is in the books as we inch closer to the playoffs. There are several teams here in East Tennessee that are not only post season bound, but have a chance to win it all in their respective classes.

Two of them reside in Class-5A, the West Rebels an Powell Panthers who remain unbeaten after wins Friday night. The Rebels were 42-3 winners at Clinton, while Matt Lowe’s Panthers took care of business at home against Campbell County.

Winning big Friday were Derek Hunt’s Maryville Red Rebels who defeated Fulton on the road 35-0. Also remaining among the ranks of the unbeaten, were Rusty Bradley’s Grace Christian Academy Rams, who jumped out to a 17-7 halftime lead and held on to beat Webb School 24-21 in this big region match up. Meanwhile, across town it was CAK staying unbeaten with a convincing victory over visiting Notre Dame out of Chattanooga:

And in our Game of the Week, it was region rivals Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg-Pittman meeting at the home of the Highlanders. The Tigers would jump out to an early lead only to see GP rally for a hard fought 15-12 win at home:

Here’s a look at other Week-7 scores from across East Tennessee:

Alcoa 56, Northview Academy 8 (Thu) *

Anbderson Co. 47, East Ridge 6 *

Bearden 44, Hardin Valley 20 (Thu) *

Bledsoe Co. 17, Marion Co. 0 *

Bradley Central 42, Cleveland 25 *

CAK 45, Notre Dame 13 *

Cloudland 48, Unaka 6 *

Coalfield 44, Midway 28 *

Cocke Co. 34, Cherokee 6 *

Copper Basin 21, Lookout Valley 0 *

Cumberland Gap 22, Wartburg Central 20 *

Daniel Boone 35, Morristown East 13 *

Dobyns Bennett 42, Jefferson Co. 0 *

East Hamilton 68, Sequoyah 0 *

Elizabethton 56, William Blount 8

Farragut 35, Science Hill 13 *

Gatlinburg-Pittman 15, Pigeon Forge 12 *

Greeneville 77, Sullivan Central 0 *

Hampton 49, Sullivan North 0 *

Howard 41, Chattanooga Central 20 *

Jellico 30, Hancock Co. 6 *

Johnson Co. 40, Claiborne 27 *

King’s Academy 54, MTCS 35 *

Knoxville Carter 43, Morristown West 25

Knoxville Grace 24, Knoxville Webb 21 *

Knoxville West 42, Clinton 3 *

Loudon 41, McMinn Central 0 *

Maryville 35, Knoxville Fulton 0

McCallie 33, Baylor 14 *

McMinn Co. 55, Heritage 7 *

Oak Ridge 56, Karns 14 *

Oliver Springs 37, Harriman 18 *

Powell 48, Campbell Co. 13 *

Red Bank 42, Sweetwater 14 *

Rhea Co. 28, Ooltewah 10

Rockwood 21, Oneida 14 *

Sale Creek 30, Whitwell 28 *

Sevier Co. 41, Gibbs 35 *

Smith Co. 24, Sequatchie Co. 16 *

Soddy-Daisy 28, Hixson 21

South Greene 49, Cosby 0 *

South-Doyle 56, Seymour 7 *

Sunbright 32, Oakdale 30 *

Tennessee High 34, Volunteer 14 *

Tyner 42, Tellico Plains 0 *

Walker Valley 41, Lenoir City 0 *

West Greene 42, North Greene 14 *

Silverdale vs. Boyd Buchanan (Sat) *

