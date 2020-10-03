Tennessee Highway Patrol celebrates Oak Ridge woman’s 100th birthday
The Tennessee Highway Patrol celebrated an Oak Ridge woman Saturday who turned 100 years old.
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Highway Patrol celebrated an Oak Ridge woman Saturday who turned 100 years old.
“THE BIRTHDAY GIRL !! Miss Clara Hughes is 100 years beautiful! The Tennessee Highway was honored & delighted to celebrate this moment in time with you,” said THP in a Tweet.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.