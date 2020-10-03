Woman charged after 21-year-old dies in NC street racing crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) - A woman faces charges after a street racing incident led to the death of a 21-year-old in North Carolina, investigators said.

Officials said 21-year-old Daniel David Knapp, was killed when he ran off the road in a Jeep and crashed into a tree around 10:40 p.m. in Charlotte Thursday night, according to WBTV.

Knapp was engaged in a road race with Amy Michelle Linares when the crash occurred. Investigators said they were driving 80 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Linares, who did not have a driver’s license, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, no operator’s license, willful speed competition, no liability insurance and fictitious registration.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.