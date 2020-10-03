WonderWorks offering free admission to essential workers
WonderWorks is looking to help out essential workers by giving free admission.
The promotion is open now through November 20. Essential workers can bring up to three guests for $10 per person.
The company identifies essential workers as:
- Healthcare Workers
- First Responders
- Certified Teachers & School Support Staff
- Electricians
- Plumbers
- Grocery Store & Pharmacy Employees
- Mechanics
- Delivery Drivers
- Pool Service Professionals
- Sevier County Government Workers
- Gas Station Attendants
Essential workers are asked to fill out an application here, and they will be required to show WonderWorks their work ID/paystub upon entering the building.
