WonderWorks offering free admission to essential workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WonderWorks is looking to help out essential workers by giving free admission.

The promotion is open now through November 20. Essential workers can bring up to three guests for $10 per person.

The company identifies essential workers as:

Healthcare Workers

First Responders

Certified Teachers & School Support Staff

Electricians

Plumbers

Grocery Store & Pharmacy Employees

Mechanics

Delivery Drivers

Pool Service Professionals

Sevier County Government Workers

Gas Station Attendants

Essential workers are asked to fill out an application here, and they will be required to show WonderWorks their work ID/paystub upon entering the building.

