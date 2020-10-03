Advertisement

WonderWorks offering free admission to essential workers

WonderWorks is looking to help out essential workers by giving free admission.
WonderWorks
WonderWorks(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WonderWorks is looking to help out essential workers by giving free admission.

WonderWorks Pigeon Forge is thanking essential workers by giving them free admission. It is also offering a $10 special...

Posted by Kyle Grainger WVLT on Friday, October 2, 2020

The promotion is open now through November 20. Essential workers can bring up to three guests for $10 per person.

The company identifies essential workers as:

  • Healthcare Workers
  • First Responders
  • Certified Teachers & School Support Staff
  • Electricians
  • Plumbers
  • Grocery Store & Pharmacy Employees
  • Mechanics
  • Delivery Drivers
  • Pool Service Professionals
  • Sevier County Government Workers
  • Gas Station Attendants

Essential workers are asked to fill out an application here, and they will be required to show WonderWorks their work ID/paystub upon entering the building.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voter registration deadline approaching in Tennessee

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The early voting period for Tennesseans begins Oct. 14 and ends on OCt. 29.

Vols Sports

Are the Vols prepared to take on the Tigers (not THAT tiger) today?

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Are the Vols prepared to take on the Tigers (not THAT tiger) today? The Big Orange Kickoff Show is premiering Saturdays on WVLT with VFL Erik Ainge and WVLT Rick Russo.

WVLT

Nice clear day ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
High’s on Saturday will be near 68 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

News

Rebels roll in Week-7 as Maryville and West remain unbeaten

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
High school football scores and highlights from Week-7 of the 2020 season

Latest News

WVLT

Patchy frost northwest, but lots of sun this weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
A chill settles in this weekend.

National

Grand jury audio details raid that killed Breonna Taylor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
Police said they knocked repeatedly and identified themselves for a minute or more before using a battering ram to enter Breonna Taylor’s apartment, according to Kentucky grand jury recordings released Friday, then killed her in a rapid hail of gunfire.

News

Tennessee man, woman accused of beating victim with tire iron, sticks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two people were arrested after being accused of beating a man unconscious with sticks and a tire iron.

News

Morristown police searching for missing couple

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Morristown Police Department is searching for a missing couple last seen on Thursday, Oct. 1.

News

East Tenn. sale being held to support traumatic brain injury survivor

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Memorial Day weekend, quickly changed the lives of Courtney Archer and her husband Chad Archer.

News

Tenn. man who used dead people’s identities in fraud scheme sentenced

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Tennessee man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for using the identities of dead people to take over credit card, savings and stock accounts and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars.