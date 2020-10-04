Airbnb blocking temporary rentals over Halloween weekend

(CBS) -Airbnb will prohibit one-night rentals over Halloween weekend as part of its ongoing effort to restrict party houses.

The company announced it will ban one night rentals of homes in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. Previously booked one-night rentals will be canceled and the company will offer refunds.

Airbnb said it will also look more closely at two- and three-night reservations during Halloween. A guest may be denied, for example, if they try to book a home close to their own house during that period and they don’t have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.

“The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts' homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties,” Airbnb said in a statement, adding that “this action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in.”

