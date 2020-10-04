Advertisement

Watch the SEC Game of the Week on WVLT next Saturday

Catch the Vols on WVLT Saturday, Oct. 10 as Tennessee takes on the Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. in Athens, Ga.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Catch the Vols on WVLT Saturday, Oct. 10 as Tennessee takes on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Ga.

The SEC on CBS announced it will air the matchup at 3:30 p.m as the SEC Game of the Week.

The last time the Vols defeated the Georgia Bulldogs was on Oct. 1, 2016 when Josh Dobbs threw the legendary ‘Hail Mary’ leading to a 34-31 win.

