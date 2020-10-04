Watch the SEC Game of the Week on WVLT next Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Catch the Vols on WVLT Saturday, Oct. 10 as Tennessee takes on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Ga.

The SEC on CBS announced it will air the matchup at 3:30 p.m as the SEC Game of the Week.

Next week, we're going between the hedges.



We've selected @Vol_Football at @GeorgiaFootball for Saturday's 3:30 PM ET game on CBS. pic.twitter.com/MgdUQV5v3A — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) October 4, 2020

The last time the Vols defeated the Georgia Bulldogs was on Oct. 1, 2016 when Josh Dobbs threw the legendary ‘Hail Mary’ leading to a 34-31 win.

