East Tenn. man turns home into sci-fi museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One of the top grossing movies this year is “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

Randy Cooper is a big fan, and he’s turned his love of sci-fi movies into a museum of sorts in his own home.

For years Randy designed models and memorabilia for just about every sci-fi movie and tv show from the 1960′s.

Hollywood even heard about it, now some of his sci-fi models of turned into movie blockbusters like ‘Men in Black’, ‘Iron Man Two’ and ‘Spider Man Two’.

“In Spiderman two I was in charge of designing his foot and the girdle”, said Cooper.

Those models are now owned by the movie studios, but he also does designs for collectors.

