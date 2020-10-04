East Tenn. photographer with down syndrome receives international awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Our WVLT Weather Vols capture some incredible pictures for us and speaking of great pictures, there’s one young East Tennessee man that not only captures the moment but has won international awards for it.

Houston Vandergriff, 22, began taking pictures when he was a preschooler when his parents gave him a disposable camera. Since then he’s practically gone all over the world capturing the heart and soul of places, people and things from the lens of a camera.

Twenty-two years ago Houston was born with Down’s Syndrome but it hasn’t kept him from taking incredible pictures. It’s even won him international recognition and the cover of magazines.

Houston’s mom Katie says, “his spirit and his personality through photography, sees the beauty that he’s able to capture that’s different from how many see the world.”

Katie and Houston say they’re using his talents in photography to inspire and encourage others.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.