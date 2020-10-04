Advertisement

Man taken to UT Medical Center after suffering gunshot wound

The Knoxville Police Department said a victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment after suffering from a single gunshot wound Saturday night.
(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Police said officers found the victim, a male, on Joe Lewis after the victim called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Police said the victim was outside in a parking lot when a White Chevy Impala drove by and shot them before fleeing.

Investigators do not know the motive for the shooting.

The victim’s wound was non-life-threatening, and police said he is expected to receive treatment and then be released at 865-215-7212.

