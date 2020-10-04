Man taken to UT Medical Center after suffering gunshot wound
The Knoxville Police Department said a victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment after suffering from a single gunshot wound Saturday night.
Police said officers found the victim, a male, on Joe Lewis after the victim called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Police said the victim was outside in a parking lot when a White Chevy Impala drove by and shot them before fleeing.
Investigators do not know the motive for the shooting.
The victim’s wound was non-life-threatening, and police said he is expected to receive treatment and then be released at 865-215-7212.
