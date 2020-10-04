New Amazon tool connects your palm print to credit card for easy shopping

(WVLT/CNN) - A new tool from Amazon looks to make shopping easier.

CNN reported that the company introduced Amazon One on Tuesday. It connects your palm print to a stored credit card so you can place your hand above a sensor to enter and buy items at a checkout-free Amazon Go stores.

The feature will be available at two Amazon Go stores in Seattle, and the company plans to put it in more cities, such as New York and San Francisco.

Before trying it, CNN reported that users must insert a credit card in an Amazon One device and hold a palm above it.

After customers enroll, a user holds their palm above a scanner to enter the store, and anything they take will be automatically charged to their credit card.

