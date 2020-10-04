Advertisement

Obamas celebrate 28th anniversary by encouraging voting

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama shared messages of love in honor of their 28th wedding anniversary. To help them celebrate, they asked Americans to help others vote.

The Obamas posted their anniversary messages Saturday on Instagram. The two were married on October 3, 1992.

“Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human,” wrote Barack Obama in his post.

“I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us,” wrote Michelle Obama in her post.

The two went on to encourage Americans to help one person in their life register to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The former president directed followers to iwillvote.com to get started.

The couple’s anniversary comes just a week after YouGov poll results showed they were the most admired man and woman in the world. Michelle Obama held the position last year, as well, while her husband bested Bill Gates for the first time.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump 'not out of the woods' after COVID-19 hospitalization but team optimistic

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Doctors say the president has made "substantial progress." He took Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail and two doses of the therapeutic remdesivir.

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’; new hospital video released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

News

Man taken to UT Medical Center after suffering gunshot wound

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department said a victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment after suffering from a single gunshot wound Saturday night.

WVLT

After limited rain Sunday, warmer temps on the horizon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
With lots of sunshine coming our way, we think you’ll love the forecast!

Latest News

News

Spooky spider web captured in Missouri

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An employee with the Missouri Department of Conservation snapped a picture of a huge spiderweb, and the department’s social media followers couldn’t help but comment on it.

News

New Amazon tool connects your palm print to credit card for easy shopping

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new tool from Amazon looks to make shopping easier.

News

Rocky Top’s opener shows Vol fans many firsts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Fans sported their Big Orange gear, and said they had a good time doing it despite COVID-19 trying to intercept the fun.

National

California wildfires on the brink of burning 4 million acres

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire.

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

News

President releases video, says he’s feeling better

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has released a new hospital video in which he says he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.”