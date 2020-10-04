Advertisement

Officer kneels on pregnant woman’s back during arrest in Missouri

By KMBC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Activists are calling for a police officer in Kansas City, Missouri, to be fired after video showed him kneel on a pregnant woman’s back as he arrested her.

Protesters gathered in support of 25-year-old Deja Stallings outside Kansas City Police Headquarters on Friday. Cell phone video of the pregnant woman’s arrest Wednesday night showed an officer put his knee to her back as he handcuffed her.

“The most recent act of brutality of a pregnant woman, an unborn child, is yet another example of the culture of brutality, callousness and disregard for the citizens of our community,” said Kevin Woolfolk with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Protesters are calling for the officer involved to be fired and for Kansas City Police Chief Richard Smith to resign.

“This cannot and will not be dismissed, this double assault on humanity,” said Rev. Rodney Williams, president of the Kansas City chapter of the NAACP.

Police say the cell phone video doesn’t tell the whole story. They shared surveillance video of the incident Friday.

Officers were trying to arrest a man at a gas station when they say Stallings tried to hinder the arrest. She allegedly grabbed and touched responding officers and was arrested for physically interfering with an arrest.

But the way the incident was handled has deepened a rift when the city is calling for unity to address violence.

“We do not trust them and will not work with them on those matters until we see change and movement to what is called real, respectful collaboration and restorative justice,” said Gwen Grant, president and CEO of Urban League of Greater Kansas City.

Copyright 2020 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Activists call for Missouri officer to be fired over pregnant woman's arrest

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Video of the pregnant woman’s arrest shows the officer put his knee to her back as he handcuffed her.

National Politics

Trump 'not out of the woods' after COVID-19 hospitalization but team optimistic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Doctors say the president has made "substantial progress." He took Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail and two doses of the therapeutic remdesivir.

Politics Headlines

Obamas celebrate 28th anniversary by encouraging voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
In honor of their anniversary, the couple encouraged Americans to help one person in their life register to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’; new hospital video released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

Latest News

News

Man taken to UT Medical Center after suffering gunshot wound

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department said a victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment after suffering from a single gunshot wound Saturday night.

WVLT

After limited rain Sunday, warmer temps on the horizon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
With lots of sunshine coming our way, we think you’ll love the forecast!

News

Spooky spider web captured in Missouri

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An employee with the Missouri Department of Conservation snapped a picture of a huge spiderweb, and the department’s social media followers couldn’t help but comment on it.

News

New Amazon tool connects your palm print to credit card for easy shopping

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new tool from Amazon looks to make shopping easier.

News

Rocky Top’s opener shows Vol fans many firsts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Fans sported their Big Orange gear, and said they had a good time doing it despite COVID-19 trying to intercept the fun.

National

California wildfires on the brink of burning 4 million acres

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire.