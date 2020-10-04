Patriots vs. Chiefs game rescheduled due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Patriots-Chief game has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

According to Sports Center, the game will be played Monday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The Falcons-Packers game will be rescheduled to an 8:50 p.m. on Monday.

The Chiefs vs. Patriots game was originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

