Advertisement

Patriots vs. Chiefs game rescheduled due to COVID-19

The Patriots-Chief game has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as he tries to pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as he tries to pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass.(Steven Senne | AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Patriots-Chief game has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

According to Sports Center, the game will be played Monday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The Falcons-Packers game will be rescheduled to an 8:50 p.m. on Monday.

The Chiefs vs. Patriots game was originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Watch the SEC Game of the Week on WVLT next Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Catch the Vols on WVLT

News

Vols run past Tigers in home opener, 35-12

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Vols improve to 2-0 on the young season

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Vols Sports

Are the Vols prepared to take on the Tigers (not THAT tiger) today?

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
Are the Vols prepared to take on the Tigers (not THAT tiger) today? The Big Orange Kickoff Show is premiering Saturdays on WVLT with VFL Erik Ainge and WVLT Rick Russo.

Latest News

News

Rebels roll in Week-7 as Maryville and West remain unbeaten

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:53 AM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
High school football scores and highlights from Week-7 of the 2020 season

Football

Rams remain unbeaten

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
David Meske’s Spartans have bounced back nicely from a down season last year.

News

Vol fans pumped ahead of UT home opener

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
Tennessee fans are looking forward to UT opening up their season against Missouri, Saturday.

High School

Game of the Week: Gatlinburg-Pittman narrowly defeats Pigeon Forge

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
WVLT Sports' game of the week takes us to the Smokies for a matchup between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg Pittman.

News

Match Made in Heaven: Knoxville marching band without a football team finds a football team without a marching band

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
The Warriors take on Notre Dame Friday night for homecoming, with kickoff set for 7:30.

Football

Farragut crushes Science Hill

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
It will be an interesting match up Friday night in Johnson City.