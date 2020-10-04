Advertisement

’Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign kicks off during breast cancer awareness month

The 'Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign started Thursday, Oct. 1 for the start of breast cancer awareness month.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign started Thursday, Oct. 1 for the start of breast cancer awareness month.

Local businessman, doctors and other figures are competing against each other to raise as much money for the American Cancer Society.

“Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support,” said the campaign.

WVLT Meteorologist Ben Cathey is a candidate for the campaign and has a $2,500 goal.

For more information visit the ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign here.

