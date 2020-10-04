Advertisement

Rocky Top’s opener shows Vol fans many firsts

Fans sported their Big Orange gear, and said they had a good time doing it despite COVID-19 trying to intercept the fun.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fans sported their Big Orange gear, and said they had a good time doing it despite COVID-19 trying to intercept the fun.

Long-time UT fan, Gram Gallagher, introduced his children to the Big Orange Saturday.

“This is my first game, so I don’t know what it will be like, but I’m just excited to see what happens,” his son said.

They didn’t get a proper Volunteer greeting as the 2020 season isn’t exactly how dad remembers due to new COVID-19 safety measures. What’s typically crowds of fans huddled around campus were just patches of people. Even the band made for a different pregame experience. Fans are conditioned to hearing them play alongside the football team during the Vol Walk, but they walked separately and waited to play inside Neyland Stadium.

Football family members said it was an unusual pregame.

“Whatever happens, we’re just going to go with the flow. That’s the way we’re rolling right now,” Kimberly Bennet, Linebacker Kivon Bennett’s mother, said. Something you can’t take away from Vol Nation: a tailgate. People took the university up on its option to gather in small groups near their cars. Ray twisted his traditional tailgate after he couldn’t find a ticket inside the game.

He watched the game from his souped up television near a gas station pump along Cumberland Ave. “If we didn’t have a football season. Man, I don’t know what I’d do,” Ray said. The sights only proved no matter what kind of first the home opener brings some things, like Vol support, never change.

Vols play again next Saturday against Georgia.

