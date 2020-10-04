Advertisement

Spooky spider web captured in Missouri

An employee with the Missouri Department of Conservation snapped a picture of a huge spiderweb, and the department’s social media followers couldn’t help but comment on it.
An employee with the Missouri Department of Conservation snapped a picture of a huge spiderweb, and the department’s social media followers couldn’t help but comment on it.
An employee with the Missouri Department of Conservation snapped a picture of a huge spiderweb, and the department’s social media followers couldn’t help but comment on it.(MDC)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/WVLT) - An employee with the Missouri Department of Conservation snapped a picture of a huge spiderweb, and the department’s social media followers couldn’t help but comment on it.

CNN reported that the employee took the picture while on a trail in Springfield and posted the picture Wednesday. The web was made by an orb weaver.

ORBWEAVER SPIDERWEB: MDC Media Specialist Francis Skalicky snapped a pic of the orbweaver's spiderweb while out on a...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man taken to UT Medical Center after suffering gunshot wound

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department said a victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment after suffering from a single gunshot wound Saturday night.

WVLT

After limited rain Sunday, warmer temps on the horizon

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
With lots of sunshine coming our way, we think you’ll love the forecast!

News

New Amazon tool connects your palm print to credit card for easy shopping

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new tool from Amazon looks to make shopping easier.

News

Rocky Top’s opener shows Vol fans many firsts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Fans sported their Big Orange gear, and said they had a good time doing it despite COVID-19 trying to intercept the fun.

Latest News

News

President releases video, says he’s feeling better

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has released a new hospital video in which he says he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.”

News

Pet rescue warning public to not bleach pumpkins

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An Indiana pet rescue is warning the public not to bleach your pumpkins as it can destroy wildlife.

News

Vols run past Tigers in home opener, 35-12

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Vols improve to 2-0 on the young season

News

Missing Morristown couple found safe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A missing Morristown couple has been found safe according to the Morristown Police Department.

News

Tennessee Highway Patrol celebrates Oak Ridge woman’s 100th birthday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Highway Patrol celebrated an Oak Ridge woman Saturday who turned 100 years old.

News

Local bridal shop reimagining try-on experience

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Lillian Ruth Bride found a way to make sure when a bride says yes to the dress, their family can watch.