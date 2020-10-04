Spooky spider web captured in Missouri

(CNN/WVLT) - An employee with the Missouri Department of Conservation snapped a picture of a huge spiderweb, and the department’s social media followers couldn’t help but comment on it.

CNN reported that the employee took the picture while on a trail in Springfield and posted the picture Wednesday. The web was made by an orb weaver.

ORBWEAVER SPIDERWEB: MDC Media Specialist Francis Skalicky snapped a pic of the orbweaver's spiderweb while out on a... Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

