Spooky spider web captured in Missouri
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN/WVLT) - An employee with the Missouri Department of Conservation snapped a picture of a huge spiderweb, and the department’s social media followers couldn’t help but comment on it.
CNN reported that the employee took the picture while on a trail in Springfield and posted the picture Wednesday. The web was made by an orb weaver.
