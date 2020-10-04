Tennessee moves up in AP Top 25 Poll after win over Missouri
The Vols moved up seven spots from No. 21 to No. 14 after beating the Missouri Tigers at home Saturday.
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols have secured the No. 14 spot on the AP Top 25 Poll.
The Vols moved up seven spots from No. 21 to No. 14 after beating the Missouri Tigers at home Saturday.
You can find this week’s AP poll here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.