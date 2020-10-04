Advertisement

White House lit pink in honor of ‘National Breast Cancer Awareness’ month

The White House was lit pink Thursday, Oct. 1 in honor of “National Breast Cancer Awareness” month.
White House lit pink in honor of 'National Breast Cancer Awareness" month.
White House lit pink in honor of 'National Breast Cancer Awareness" month.(The White House)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The White House was lit pink Thursday, Oct. 1 in honor of “National Breast Cancer Awareness” month.

“As one Nation, we remember the precious lives lost to breast cancer and the families forever changed as a result,” said The White House in a Facebook post.

Tonight, the White House was lit pink in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As one Nation, we remember the precious lives lost to breast cancer and the families forever changed as a result.

Posted by The White House on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NYC seeks to close schools, reinstate virus restrictions in some spots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Nearly 1,100 people have tested positive in Brooklyn in just the last four days, according to state figures.

News

East Tenn. man turns home into sci-fi museum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alan Williams
One of the top grossing movies this year is “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

News

East Tenn. photographer with down syndrome receives international awards

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alan Williams
Our WVLT Weather Vols capture some incredible pictures for us and speaking of great pictures, there’s one young East Tennessee man that not only captures the moment but has won international awards for it.

News

Tennessee moves up in AP Top 25 Poll after win over Missouri

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Vols moved up seven spots from No. 21 to No. 14 after beating the Missouri Tigers at home Saturday.

Latest News

East Tenn. man wins award

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

East Tenn. man turns house into museum

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Parents sue Louisiana school district after 4th grader suspended for BB gun during virtual class at home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The child, 9, was suspended after a teacher saw what turned out to be a BB gun in his screen during virtual class last month.

WVLT

Clear skies ahead before ‘Gamma’ nears region

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
With lots of sunshine coming our way, we think you’ll love the forecast!

News

’Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign kicks off during breast cancer awareness month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign started Thursday, Oct. 1 for the start of breast cancer awareness month.

News

Regal Theatres in jeopardy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Cinema chain Cineworld announced Sunday it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.