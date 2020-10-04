White House lit pink in honor of 'National Breast Cancer Awareness" month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The White House was lit pink Thursday, Oct. 1 in honor of “National Breast Cancer Awareness” month.

“As one Nation, we remember the precious lives lost to breast cancer and the families forever changed as a result,” said The White House in a Facebook post.

