White House lit pink in honor of ‘National Breast Cancer Awareness’ month
The White House was lit pink Thursday, Oct. 1 in honor of “National Breast Cancer Awareness” month.
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“As one Nation, we remember the precious lives lost to breast cancer and the families forever changed as a result,” said The White House in a Facebook post.
