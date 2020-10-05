Advertisement

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the move.

The firing comes after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.

After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.

The pressure on O’Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with Johnson struggling as their running game was the worst in the NFL and with the defense allowing the most yards in the league.

O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 100-52 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Houston Texans fire head coach Bill O’Brien

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, according to ESPN.

News

Tenn. man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s daughter while drunk

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Memphis police said a man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s daughter while drunk.

National

National Zoo baby panda gender reveal

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

News

Body of Ky teen found in alley prompts investigation

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Police are investigating after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in an ally in a Kentucky neighborhood Sunday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital.

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

News

Blount Mansion offers free Halloween night tours

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Blount Mansion is offering free spooky tours.

News

University of Tennessee announces commencement ceremonies

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The University of Tennessee released commencement ceremonies will be occurring for Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 graduates.

Coronavirus

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

National

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 58 minutes ago