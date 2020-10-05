Advertisement

Belmont University moves forward with plans for final presidential debate

The debate is set to take place at the university on October 22.
Final presidential debate of 2020 set for Belmont University / Source: (WTVF)
Final presidential debate of 2020 set for Belmont University / Source: (WTVF)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Belmont University announces it plans continue to prepare for the final presidential debate set for the end of the month.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump and several White House officials tested positive for COVID-19.

The debate is set to take place at the university on October 22.

Belmont University officials released the following statement on Monday:

"First and most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with President and Mrs. Trump and everyone diagnosed with COVID-19, that they may each experience a full and speedy recovery. Twelve months ago, Belmont was selected to host the third and final presidential debate of 2020. With less than three weeks to go, we are fully committed to working with the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) and our health advisors on final preparations and will continue to follow their lead and guidance. For now, we are moving forward with our work to ensure we are 100 percent prepared to fulfill our commitment to host the third and final presidential debate on Oct. 22.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews contain fire outbreak at Red Roof Mall in Pigeon Forge

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A structure fire has been contained at the Red Roof Mall in Pigeon Forge Monday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Trump says he’s leaving hospital for White House, feels good

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

News

Zoo Knoxville’s annual BOO! At the Zoo kicks off Friday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Zoo Knoxville’s annual BOO! At the Zoo kicks off Friday, Oct. 9.

News

New iOS14 Apple update causing issues for iPhone users

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Apple has acknowledged a series of problems related to its new operating system that affects battery life for both iPhones and Apple Watches, WJHL reported.

News

Family of woman missing since New Year’s Eve 2014 using social media in pursuit of answers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Marina Boelter was last seen on New Year’s Eve 2014 after leaving the IGA where she worked.

Latest News

News

Tennessee author, Rob Simbeck, intoduces newest book

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Tennessee author Rob Simbeck introduces us to his newest book, “The Southern Wildlife Watcher.”

News

Scammers using CashApp to steal money from victims, BBB warns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The BBB said the scam has impacted many new users who have transistioned to apps to make payments instead of cash during the pandemic.

News

Oak Ridge residents can now register for CodeRED emergency alerts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The CodeRED system allows residents to log into the system and register their cell phone number and e-mail address in order to receive alerts while at work or home.

News

Last chance to submit claims in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The settlement is a part of a years-long battle where Apple admitted to using software updates to purposefully slow down iPhones.

News

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office cancels annual Halloween Spooktacular Block Party

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
SCSO said the event will continue in 2021.