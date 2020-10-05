Belmont University moves forward with plans for final presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Belmont University announces it plans continue to prepare for the final presidential debate set for the end of the month.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump and several White House officials tested positive for COVID-19.

The debate is set to take place at the university on October 22.

Belmont University officials released the following statement on Monday:

"First and most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with President and Mrs. Trump and everyone diagnosed with COVID-19, that they may each experience a full and speedy recovery. Twelve months ago, Belmont was selected to host the third and final presidential debate of 2020. With less than three weeks to go, we are fully committed to working with the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) and our health advisors on final preparations and will continue to follow their lead and guidance. For now, we are moving forward with our work to ensure we are 100 percent prepared to fulfill our commitment to host the third and final presidential debate on Oct. 22.”

