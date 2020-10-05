Blount Mansion offers free Halloween night tours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount Mansion is offering free night tours this Halloween.

Thursday, October 29 through Saturday, October 31.

The special tour called “Gone to Rest: Funeral Customs Through History” aims to teach visitors about the haunting past of funeral customs through history.

According to a release, “The experience begins in our garden with Cherokee tales and spooky stories from colonial days, continues inside historic Blount Mansion with a chilling exploration of death and dying in the 18th century, and concludes with a look at creepy Victorian funerary traditions inside the circa-1818 Craighead-Jackson House next door—featuring “corpse photos” and a wreath made from the hair of the dearly departed!”

The tour will also feature Jack-O-Lanterns from Pratt’s Country Store.

Tour times include:

Thursday, Oct. 29: 8-9:30 p.m.

.Friday, Oct. 30: 8-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 8-10:00 p.m.

Event organizers said the event may not be considered suitable for children.

Visitors must RSVP to attend the tour. Visit the Blount Mansion website to register and learn more.

