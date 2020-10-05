Body of Ky teen found in alley prompts investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WLKY) — Police are investigating after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in an alley in a Kentucky neighborhood Sunday.

WLKY reported officers found the body of Makenna Robinson, of Louisiville, in the 3100 block of Grand Avenue around noon.

According to the Jefferson County coroner, she had multiple gunshot wounds, and her death is considered a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.

