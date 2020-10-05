Advertisement

Broken playground to be replaced after West Hills community works together to raise funds

When a community came together in East Tennessee, they realized they could conquer anything.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee community came together with resolve to conquer a big problem.

When their children’s place to play went away, they raised thousands of dollars just to give a kids a new playground.

“Since it doesn’t have the whole playground, it’s kind of boring,” said Matthew Evola, a 4th grader at West Hills Elementary School.

Parents and kids said they felt the existing play area wasn’t up to par.

“The playground was pretty sad looking last year,” said Elizabeth Evola.

As President of the WHES Wolf Pack Foundation, Elizabeth Evola knew it was time for a change, but the lack of opportunity for fun was only the tip of the iceberg.

“There was just a lot of safety issues,” said Elizabeth Evola.

At 15-years-old, the aging playground was plagued with problems including a hole in the slide. Some of the play places weren’t properly anchored, and some didn’t have support poles at all.

The Wolf Pack Foundation starting fundraising efforts, even earning some money from a third-grader.

“I’m hoping to raise money to get new equipment,” said Riley Lewis.

Lewis wanted a new slide, swing, and monkey bars. So she set up a lemonade stand over the summer and collected more than $100. Her parents matched it.

Forty-five thousand dollars have been earned so far, but $55,000 more is needed to meet the goal of $100,000.

Another goal for the new playground included accessibility for all students including those who use a wheelchair.

“Once we get the new playground all kids could have a lot of fun there," said Matthew Evola. “I hope that everybody can enjoy recess as much as they can."

Anyone who wants to donate to the cause can do so on the Wolf Pack Foundation website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump leaves hospital, declares ‘I feel good’

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

WVLT

Slightly warmer ahead of more tropical downpours

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures warm just above average through midweek, but Tropical Storm Delta’s remnants are eyeing East Tennessee later this week.

News

WATCH: Jeremy Pruitt previews top-15 matchup vs. Georgia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The Vols are seeking their first 3-0 start in SEC play since 1998.

News

Houston Texans fire head coach Bill O’Brien

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, according to ESPN.

Latest News

News

Tenn. man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s daughter while drunk

Updated: 1 hours ago
Memphis police said a man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s daughter while drunk.

News

Body of Ky teen found in alley prompts investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Police are investigating after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in an ally in a Kentucky neighborhood Sunday.

News

Blount Mansion offers free Halloween night tours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Blount Mansion is offering free spooky tours.

News

University of Tennessee announces commencement ceremonies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The University of Tennessee released commencement ceremonies will be occurring for Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 graduates.

News

Alumni at Barrett’s undergrad school sign letter of concern

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Supreme Court hopeful Amy Coney Barrett graduated with honors in 1994 from a small liberal arts school - Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.

News

New York’s historic Waldorf Astoria hotel auctioning off 80,000 items

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
New York’s historic Waldorf Astoria hotel is auctioning off 80,000 items ahead of a complete renovation, CNN reported.