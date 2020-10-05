‘Cops’ resumes production after cancellation in wake of George Floyd’s death

(WVLT) -The hit true-crime reality show “Cops” has resumed production after it was canceled in June following the death of George Floyd and protests pushing for police reform.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in Washington, film crews began riding with SCSO deputies in September and will continue through the first week in November.

“Two ‘Cops’ film crews are riding with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Deputies throughout their shifts,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We have a longstanding relationship with ‘Cops’ and Langley productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our Deputies provide to all of you.”

According to Deadline, a spokesperson for “Cops” producer Langley Productions said the show is producing new episodes for international audiences only, and there are no plans for them to air in the U.S.

“'Cops' film crews have ridden with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Deputies for many years. During that time, they have documented segments of the great work our Deputies continually provide,” SCSO officials said.

“Cops” premiered in 1989 and aired on Fox for 25 seasons. The show returend in 2013 on Spike TV, then was rebranded on the Paramount Network in 2018.

