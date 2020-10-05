Advertisement

Covenant Health announces new facility in South Knoxville

Construction for the new facility is set to begin in early 2021.
Construction for the new facility is set to begin in early 2021.
Construction for the new facility is set to begin in early 2021.(Covenant Health)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health announced plans to build a $20 million outpatient facility in 2021.

The $20 million facility will be located at the corner of Chapman Highway and Mountain Grove Drive.

The proposed South Knoxville facility has more than 36,000 square feet and will include an urgent care area with extended hours, a clinic for primary care and other medical subspecialties, a diagnostic center with laboratory and imaging services, and areas for physical rehabilitation and education.

“South Knoxville is rapidly becoming a destination community, with recent expansions in residential growth, thriving businesses and recreation areas,” said Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health President and CEO. “At the same time, South Knoxville is underserved in terms of medical care as a result of the closures of Baptist Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center, which often served people from areas south of the river. This new project will provide a variety of needed health services in a convenient location that is easily accessible for people in South Knoxville and Seymour.”

According to VanderSteeg, the new facitility will have ready access to all of Covenant Health’s network of services when patients need medical care.

“An important part of our health system’s mission is making excellent medical care accessible and convenient for the communities we serve,” VanderSteeg said. “We have long served our South Knoxville and Seymour neighbors and we are very excited to continue that relationship.”

Construction for the new facility is set to begin in early 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump aims for Monday release; Press secretary tests positive

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

News

New death reported as active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Knox County

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Active COVID-19 cases in Knox County increased Monday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

News

Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker take over as CMA Awards hosts

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
While COVID-19 restrictions would make the show’s production different this year, the pair said they were aiming to deliver an uplifting night of music and entertainment.

News

YMCA of East Tennessee offers free, six-week STRONG Challenge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The YMCA of East Tennessee invited the commuity to participate om a free six-week STRONG challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.

Latest News

National

AP source: Patriots-Chiefs all clear; no positives for Titans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed the Patriots' game at Kansas City from Sunday after New England quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

News

Intoxicated Knoxville man says he “almost killed” two best friends during crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Walker damaged a mailbox and two KUB utility poles during the crash.

Coronavirus

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

News

Knoxville man arrested after attempting to rob downtown bar employee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Whaley was charged with attempted robbery and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

News

‘Cops’ resumes production after cancellation in wake of George Floyd’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in Washington, film crews began riding with SCSO deputies in September and will continue through the first week in November.

News

Tennessee mistakenly puts virus test supplies on an auction site

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The auction had received one bid for $150 before the items were removed, the newspaper reported.