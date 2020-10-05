Covenant Health announces new facility in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health announced plans to build a $20 million outpatient facility in 2021.

The $20 million facility will be located at the corner of Chapman Highway and Mountain Grove Drive.

The proposed South Knoxville facility has more than 36,000 square feet and will include an urgent care area with extended hours, a clinic for primary care and other medical subspecialties, a diagnostic center with laboratory and imaging services, and areas for physical rehabilitation and education.

“South Knoxville is rapidly becoming a destination community, with recent expansions in residential growth, thriving businesses and recreation areas,” said Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health President and CEO. “At the same time, South Knoxville is underserved in terms of medical care as a result of the closures of Baptist Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center, which often served people from areas south of the river. This new project will provide a variety of needed health services in a convenient location that is easily accessible for people in South Knoxville and Seymour.”

According to VanderSteeg, the new facitility will have ready access to all of Covenant Health’s network of services when patients need medical care.

“An important part of our health system’s mission is making excellent medical care accessible and convenient for the communities we serve,” VanderSteeg said. “We have long served our South Knoxville and Seymour neighbors and we are very excited to continue that relationship.”

Construction for the new facility is set to begin in early 2021.

