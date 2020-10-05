Advertisement

East Tenn. farmers hopeful about fall crops

It’s pumpkin time in Tennessee and this year’s crop looks extra good.
By Arial Starks and Alan Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s pumpkin time in Tennessee and this year’s crop looks extra good.

The last few years have not been as great for farmers and resident gardeners as hoped.

Ray Linginfelter grows pumpkins on his 11 acres and says he’s got thousands this year compared to the hundreds he brought in last year.

“Everything’s been great, the rain has been nice and even. Last year we had a lot of worms and were able to take care of that, two years ago we had too much rain,” Linginfelter said.

Linginfelter’s family runs Deep Well Farm and have a pumpkin patch with hayrides and a corn maze for families, located just off highway 11 in Lenior City.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East Tenn. photographer with down syndrome receives international awards

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alan Williams
Our WVLT Weather Vols capture some incredible pictures for us and speaking of great pictures, there’s one young East Tennessee man that not only captures the moment but has won international awards for it.

News

Rural Metro reminds community of open burn rules after “out of control” field fire

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The fire Department took to Facebook, reminding the community of open burn regulations in the county.

WVLT

Clear skies ahead before ‘Delta’ nears region

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
With lots of sunshine coming our way, we think you’ll love the forecast!

News

Peter Malnati finishes second at Sanderson Farms Championship

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jefferson County product Peter Malnati turned in a bogey-free final round to finish second at the PGA Tour’s latest stop.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000 in Tennessee, testing nears 3M

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

NYC seeks to close schools, reinstate virus restrictions in some spots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Nearly 1,100 people have tested positive in Brooklyn in just the last four days, according to state figures.

News

White House lit pink in honor of ‘National Breast Cancer Awareness’ month

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The White House was lit pink Thursday, Oct. 1 in honor of “National Breast Cancer Awareness” month.

News

East Tenn. man turns home into sci-fi museum

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alan Williams
One of the top grossing movies this year is “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

News

Tennessee moves up in AP Top 25 Poll after win over Missouri

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Vols moved up seven spots from No. 21 to No. 14 after beating the Missouri Tigers at home Saturday.

News

East Tenn. man wins award

Updated: 4 hours ago