East Tenn. farmers hopeful about fall crops

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s pumpkin time in Tennessee and this year’s crop looks extra good.

The last few years have not been as great for farmers and resident gardeners as hoped.

Ray Linginfelter grows pumpkins on his 11 acres and says he’s got thousands this year compared to the hundreds he brought in last year.

“Everything’s been great, the rain has been nice and even. Last year we had a lot of worms and were able to take care of that, two years ago we had too much rain,” Linginfelter said.

Linginfelter’s family runs Deep Well Farm and have a pumpkin patch with hayrides and a corn maze for families, located just off highway 11 in Lenior City.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.