Family of woman missing since New Year’s Eve 2014 using social media in pursuit of answers

Marina Boelter was last seen on New Year’s Eve 2014 after leaving the IGA where she worked.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WVLT/FOX19)- The family of an Indiana teenager who vanished more than five years ago continues to search for any sign of her whereabouts

“You think of a new year as a fresh start. For us, that’s not how it goes,” Ashley Boelter, Marina’s sister-in-law, told FOX19. “Thanksgiving comes, and she’s not there. Christmas comes, and she’s not there.”

Police said the then 18-year-old’s boyfriend was in the parking lot of the IGA and witnessed Boelter get into a car with another man who was supposed to take her home.

Friends and family knew something was wrong when she didn’t show up for a New Year’s Eve party she was supposed to attend.

“Her belongings were not disturbed. Her purse was not at the house,” Ashley said. “Her phone, her keys, like all those things were not at home. It’s like it was exactly the way she left it when she left.”

During years-long search, police announced they had a person of interest but never made an arrest.

Family members are now using the Facebook page Find Marina Boelter to bring attention to Boelter’s case, in hopes that someone will have information.

Indiana State Police say there have been no tips in recent months, and all leads have been checked into and cleared and there are currently no plans to work with any search teams due to a lack of information.

The Midwest Chapter of Texas EquuSearch said they would be willing to put together a team to search for the missing woman if police begin investigating again.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

