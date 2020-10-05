Crews contain fire at Red Roof Mall in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A structure fire has been contained at the Red Roof Mall in Pigeon Forge Monday afternoon.

According to Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson, crews responded to a fire at the Red Roof Mall on 2828 Parkway Drive Monday around 2:05 p.m.

Multiple agencies from the county responded and contained the fire.

No cause has been determined.

