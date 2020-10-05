Gradually warming this week ahead of tropical rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A weak front brings some extra clouds and spotty light showers to kickoff the week, but we’re clear for a few days until clouds and rain increase from what will become Tropical Storm Delta.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds are moving through at times, but only isolated, light showers are developing at times this morning. Temperatures are more mild, ranging from the mid 40s on the Plateau, Southeastern Kentucky and the Smoky Mountains, to low 50s in the Valley.

We’re still a few degrees below average, but not bad at all. We’re all sunshine area-wide this afternoon, kicking off the week on a nice note. We’re topping out around 71 degrees, with a light breeze.

Tonight will be mostly clear, so we’ll dip closer to 49 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Let the warming trend begin! Tuesday’s high will reach closer to 75 degrees, which is perfectly average for the Knoxville area this time of the year. It’s still mostly sunny, so another nice day.

Actually Wednesday and Thursday are in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, but clouds will increase Thursday out ahead of Delta.

The trend for Delta to move across the region, brings the potential for spotty showers Friday then increasing rain Friday night through Saturday. As of now, we could have rain move through part of our area and the region. We’re tracking the latest on Delta as well the regional impact, with the Vols playing at Georgia Saturday.

Monday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

The storm that is likely to become "Delta" is forecast to bring heavy rain across the region. (WVLT)

