Houston Texans fire head coach Bill O’Brien

(WVLT)-The Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, according to ESPN.

The team is off to an 0-4 start this season for the first time since 2008.

A source told ESPN, assistant head coach Romeo Crennel will serve as an interim coach. Crennel previously served as head coach in Cleveland and Kansas City.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.