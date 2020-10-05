Intoxicated Knoxville man says he “almost killed” two best friends during crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials said a man was arrested on his fourth DUI offense after a crash on Saturday.

According to KCSO, officers responded to a crash on Lyons Bend Road. On the scene, officers made contact with John Walker, 32, who said the accident was his fault and that he was “driving the h-- out of that car.” Officials said Walker also told officers he was extremely upset because he almost killed his two best friends.

Authorities said Walker had a strong smell of alcohol along with the two other passengers in the vehicle. Walker would not tell officers where he had come from prior to wrecking, according to reports.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a case of opened beers in the backseat. Walker damaged a mailbox and two KUB utility poles during the crash.

Walker refused a field sobriety test and was taken into custody for DUI.

