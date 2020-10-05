Advertisement

Intoxicated Knoxville man says he “almost killed” two best friends during crash

Walker damaged a mailbox and two KUB utility poles during the crash.
John Walker, 32
John Walker, 32(KCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials said a man was arrested on his fourth DUI offense after a crash on Saturday.

According to KCSO, officers responded to a crash on Lyons Bend Road. On the scene, officers made contact with John Walker, 32, who said the accident was his fault and that he was “driving the h-- out of that car.” Officials said Walker also told officers he was extremely upset because he almost killed his two best friends.

Authorities said Walker had a strong smell of alcohol along with the two other passengers in the vehicle. Walker would not tell officers where he had come from prior to wrecking, according to reports.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a case of opened beers in the backseat. Walker damaged a mailbox and two KUB utility poles during the crash.

Walker refused a field sobriety test and was taken into custody for DUI.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

News

Knoxville man arrested after attempting to rob downtown bar employee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Whaley was charged with attempted robbery and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

News

‘Cops’ resumes production after cancellation in wake of George Floyd’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in Washington, film crews began riding with SCSO deputies in September and will continue through the first week in November.

News

Tennessee mistakenly puts virus test supplies on an auction site

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The auction had received one bid for $150 before the items were removed, the newspaper reported.

Latest News

News

Voter registration deadline is Monday in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

News

New tool helps injured Tennessee workers seek compensation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The tool lets users type or speak answers to questions that are used to fill out the forms.

News

13-year-old boy could face adult charge in sister’s stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A neighbor said she heard the girl’s screams as she was arriving home from work.

News

Regal set to temporarily close U.S. theatre operations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Cinema chain Cineworld announced Sunday it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

National

At $25 an hour, Swiss city adopts highest minimum wage in world

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The minimum wage increase will reportedly benefit 30,000 workers, two-thirds of whom are women.

WVLT

Gradually warming this week ahead of tropical rain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
It’s a nice start to the week, with plenty of sunshine.