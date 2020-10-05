Knoxville man arrested after attempting to rob downtown bar employee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after an attempted robbery in downtown Knoxville on Saturday.

KPD responded to an attempted robbery on the 400 block of Gay Street around 11:30 p.m. A Sky Box Sports Bar & Grill employee told police he was taking out the trash when he waw approached by a man.

The suspect, identified as Chad Whaley, 32, reporteldy walked up to the victim with both hands in his front hoodie pocket and told the victim he was going to rob him.

The victim told police he immediately ran back inside the business and called 9-1-1. Police were able to quickly located Whaley in the alley behind the restaurant, according to reports. During a search of the suspect, police said they discovered various drug paraphernalia.

Whaley was charged with attempted robbery and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

