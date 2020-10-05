Last chance to submit claims in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement

(WVLT) - Monday is the last day for iPhone users to submit claims for part of a $500 million settlement.

The settlement is a part of a years-long battle where Apple admitted to using software updates to purposefully slow down iPhones.

Apple claimed the updates were to protect phones with older batteries.

iPhone users who owned their phone before Dec. 21, 2017 and experienced a slowdown are entitled to up to $25.

The covered iPhones and operating systems in the settlement are:

iPhone 6 (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone 6s (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone 6s Plus (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone SE (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone 7 (iOS 11.2 or later)

iPhone 7 Plus (iOS 11.2 or later)

iPhone users who owned more than one of the listed models must submit a different claim for each phone. Claims can be filed online by the Oct. 6 deadline.

