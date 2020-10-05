Advertisement

New iOS14 Apple update causing issues for iPhone users

Apple has acknowledged a series of problems related to its new operating system that affects battery life for both iPhones and Apple Watches, WJHL reported.
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WVLT/WJHL) -Apple has acknowledged a series of problems related to its new operating system that affects battery life for both iPhones and Apple Watches, WJHL reported.

The following issues Apple said you should watch for if you’ve already updated your iPhone or Apple Watch:

  • Increased battery drain on your iPhone or Apple Watch.
  • Your workout route maps are missing in the Fitness app on iPhone for previous GPS-enabled workouts from your Apple Watch.
  • The Activity, Heart Rate, or other health-related apps fail to launch or load data on your Apple Watch.
  • The Fitness app or Health app fail to launch or load data on your iPhone.
  • The Health app or Fitness app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your iPhone.
  • The Activity app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your Apple Watch.
  • Your environmental sound levels data or headphone audio levels data from Apple Watch is missing in the Health app on iPhone.

