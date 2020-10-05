Advertisement

New Jersey governor: Trump fundraiser ‘put lives at risk’

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club hours before he announced he had contracted the coronavirus was wrong and “put lives at risk,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Murphy called the trip the “wrong decision at every level” and said it should have been canceled. He said the state is trying to keep tabs on the 206 attendees and 19 workers in an effort to thwart a potential outbreak stemming from the gathering Thursday.

Guests at that event said it included a photo opportunity with Trump and an indoor roundtable with him that one attendee said lasted 45 minutes or more.

“The actions leading up to and following this event have put lives at risk,” Murphy said at an afternoon news conference. “This is very much a race against the clock.”

Murphy, a Democrat, made several television appearances Monday, saying state and federal officials were still working on contact tracing and had reached most of the guests. He urged anyone at the club while the president was there to quarantine for two weeks.

“If you think you’ve been in touch or in the midst of someone who is COVID positive you’ve got to take yourself off the field,” he said. “This borders on reckless in terms of exposing people.”

The president attended a campaign fundraiser at his Trump National Golf Course on Thursday afternoon after disclosing that a close aide tested positive for the virus. Murphy said the gathering may have violated state rules on large gatherings during the pandemic.

However, White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president didn’t have any contact with donors or staff that would be considered close, based on the CDC guidelines of longer than 15 minutes and within 6 feet.

But Dr. Rich Roberts, a pharmaceutical executive from New Jersey who made a video describing the event, said he sat a seat away from Trump during the indoor roundtable.

Rich said the event involved about 19 people and lasted perhaps 45 minutes. Roberts did not return messages Sunday seeking comment about the video, which was posted on a local news site, The Lakewood Scoop.

“We are overwhelmingly in need of more federal support,” Murphy said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump tweets he’ll leave hospital Monday night; press secretary tests positive

Updated: moments ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

National

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|

News

Tennessee author, Rob Simbeck, intoduces newest book

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Tennessee author Rob Simbeck introduces us to his newest book, “The Southern Wildlife Watcher.”

National

Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta was forecast to become a hurricane before hitting Cuba, and then intensify with winds around 100 mph before making landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday.

News

Scammers using CashApp to steal money from victims, BBB warns

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The BBB said the scam has impacted many new users who have transistioned to apps to make payments instead of cash during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|

News

Oak Ridge residents can now register for CodeRED emergency alerts

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The CodeRED system allows residents to log into the system and register their cell phone number and e-mail address in order to receive alerts while at work or home.

News

Last chance to submit claims in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The settlement is a part of a years-long battle where Apple admitted to using software updates to purposefully slow down iPhones.

National

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|

News

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office cancels annual Halloween Spooktacular Block Party

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
SCSO said the event will continue in 2021.