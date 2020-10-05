New York’s historic Waldorf Astoria hotel auctioning off 80,000 items

(CNN) -New York’s historic Waldorf Astoria hotel is auctioning off 80,000 items ahead of a complete renovation, CNN reported.

The hotel dubbed the “unofficial palace” opened in 1931 and has been frequented by society’s elite such as Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.

According to a release from Kaminski Auctions, the timeless furnishings are being auctions in preparation for a complete renovation.

“Many of the pieces for auction have been a witness to history, and we are excited to see them find new life in the homes of avid collectors,” said Andrew Miller, CEO of Dajia US, the owner and developer of Waldorf Astoria New York.

CNN reported online bidding and personal viewings of the items will be at the Silver City Galleria Mall in Massachusetts. The auction is scheduled to start on Oct. 17 and end Nov. 15.

According to a release, all proceeds from the auction will go to St. Bartholomew’s Conservancy to help restore the exteriors and gardens of St. Bartholomew’s Church and Community House.

